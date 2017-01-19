A Northern California city is considering raising its water rates in part because its residents conserved too much water during the state’s drought.



Woodland city staff presented a recent water rates study at the January 17 regular city council meeting. The study was coupled with a proposed 5.5 percent increase to water rates each year over the next five years to meet the cost of delivering water.



About 1.5 percent of the proposed increase comes from lost revenue during the drought, according to Woodland City Manager Paul Navazio. If people are buying less water, the city will have to adjust rates to meet budgetary costs.



Another 1.5 percent of proposed increases include money to pay for the new Woodland-Davis Clean Water Agency, a nearly $300,000 million state-of-the-art water treatment facility that opened in July 2016, Navazio said.



The plant draws water from the Sacramento water and serves 130,000 customers in Woodland, Davis, and the University of California Davis. The decision to build the plant came ahead of tightening state standards on drinking-water quality.



The largest portion of the proposed increases are coming from inflation, Navazio said.



"In the long run, I think this community is going to be very well served by the investments and the plan that's been in place,” Navazio said.



The city of Sacramento moved to increase water rates over several years beginning in July 2016. Other cities across the state are likely to follow suit as they face similar challenges, Navazio said.

