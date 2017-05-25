KXTV
Woodland PD asking for public's help locating suspect

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 8:28 AM. PDT May 25, 2017

Have you seen this man? 

If so, the Woodland Police Department would like to talk to you. 

The Woodland Police Department posted a photo of this suspect on Facebook, asking for the public to share in hopes of locating him. The police believe he is a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Wednesday, May 24.

If you have any information about the identity of this person, you're asked to call 530-666-2411.

