Woodland PD asking for public's help locating suspect

Have you seen this man?
If so, the Woodland Police Department would like to talk to you.
The Woodland Police Department posted a photo of this suspect on Facebook, asking for the public to share in hopes of locating him. The police believe he is a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Wednesday, May 24.
If you have any information about the identity of this person, you're asked to call 530-666-2411.
