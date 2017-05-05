Woodland teacher arrested for 'inapproriate contact' with student

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Woodland High School teacher has been arrested for touching one of his female students in a lewd manner.

According to the Woodland Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the high school after Woodland Joint Unified School District officials learned and reported that the Scott Sorgent, 44, touched one of his students.

The investigation by the police led them to find out that he touched the student after school on Thursday, while also making comments about her body.

Sorgent was arrested and has been booked in the Yolo County Jail.

Police said it's still an active investigation.

Anyone that witnessed or was a victim of similar acts is urged to contact the Woodland Police Department at (530) 666-2411.

