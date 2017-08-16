Study finds retirement age increasing as more Americans work into old age

As retirement age continues to increase, many Americans are forced to work into their old age.

A Pew Research Study found that nearly a third of Americans ages 65 to 74 are still working and more baby boomers are expected to join them. That is because people are living longer with less savings.



State Fund, which provides workman's comp insurance in California, has 4,303 employees. 654 are over 60, making up 15 percent of the workforce.

At the Vacaville office, 83-year-old Hal Morgan and 74-year-old Jerry Miller said they look forward to work each day.



"The idea of sitting in a rocking chair somewhere and that being meaningful is ludicrous," Miller said.



Morgan chimed in, "I think you are in the same boat, if you didn't leave, your wife would go crazy if you are sitting around the house all day."



"She would say get out of here dude!" Miller responded.



Both men have worked together for over a decade. Morgan has worked with State Fund for 12 years and Miller for 11, and both are veterans. Morgan has military memorabilia all over his office space and although he uses a cane to get around the office, he plans to work for another 15-20 years.



"Yep, I have no plans on retiring," Morgan said.



State Fund HR V.P. Brandee Radaikin said she encourages other companies to see past age and do what is right.



"Experienced employees bring a lot to the table and they come with a maturity that is beneficial in the workplace," Radaikin said.



Fellow coworkers at State Fund agreed. Julie Powell oversees Morgan and Miller's department and said both men brighten the office.



"They are both always on time, punctual, Jerry has a smile on his face everyday that he walks in," Powell said.



Because both men are working for financial reasons, co-worker Kate Mellon-Anibaba said she started a Go Fund Me for Morgan. He has to support his entire family on his income so she felt the need to intervene.



"They give you that warm fuzzy feeling, its important in the workplace to feel inspired," Mellon-Anibaba said.



A study released this month by by the non-profit Trans-America Center for Retirement Studies, found that 69-percent of employers believe most of their employees can work until they are 65 but still not save enough to meet their retirement needs.

