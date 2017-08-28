Yolo County man convicted of possessing child pornography

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

A Yolo County man was convicted of possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

Yolo County District Attorney, Jeff Reisig, announced Monday, 33-year-old, Quin Martin, was found guilty on Aug. 24th of downloading the illegal images.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office investigated the case after receiving information from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office regarding a person downloading child pornography in Yolo County. During a six month period, an investigator discovered over 29,000 child porn images on Martin's computer.

Quin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2017. He faces up to five years in prison and will be required register as a sex offender.

© 2017 KXTV-TV