Yosemite Valley to re-open for visitors Tuesday morning

A picture taken March 08, 2014 shows a view of Yosemite National Park valley. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Yosemite Valley will re-open for day-use visitors tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, there is still no access to Yosemite Valley via El Portal Road (Hwy. 140) due to a rockfall that occurred early Monday morning. There is no estimated day or time for the road to reopen. Hetch Hetchy Road is also closed due to a rockfall.

Visitors should be aware that there will be limited visitor services and plan accordingly.

Overnight accommodations and commercial services are slated to re-open on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Campgrounds are slated to re-open for Tuesday evening.

The Merced River in Yosemite Valley reached flood stage (above 10 feet) at Pohono Bridge Sunday evening. The river peaked at 12.7 feet at 4 a.m.

Park officials are currently assessing the impact. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways. Visitors are asked to be aware of potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways.

