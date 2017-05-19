You can get a Frozen Dunkin' Coffee for free today

Dunkin' Donuts is offering FREE Frozen Dunkin' Coffee today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pssst, you can get a FREE taste of our new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee in store today 5/19 10AM - 2PM. 🎉 Tell your friends! https://t.co/qkMuoIh95N — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 19, 2017

It's going to be a hot one today so make your way to get you a nice, freezing drink. It's free! That should be the only incentive you need! It's free coffee. Free, frozen coffee.

I feel I don't need to repeat myself but I'm going to. FREE. FROZEN. COFFEE.

