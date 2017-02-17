You can now apply for jobs through Facebook

Facebook job listing feature. (Photo: via Facebook)

Facebook has a new job tool that could make it easier for businesses and future employees to find each other.

The social media company introduced a job posting feature this week allowing Facebook users to apply for a job on a company page.

Businesses and people already use Facebook to fill and find jobs, according to a Facebook statement.

Now, candidates can directly apply to a job posting using Facebook and employers can contact a potential hire through the Facebook Messenger app.

The idea is, people already spend a lot of time browsing on Facebook. In fact, in 2016 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the average person spends 50 minutes on the social network a day.

Facebook is aiming to reach potential candidates who may not be looking for a new job, but are already scrolling through the social media site and may see a job they're interested in.

The new feature could mean trouble for job-search sites such as LinkedIn, where job listings aim to find talent with higher education and a more complex skill-set. Facebook job posts include restaurants and retail job positions, as well as part-time and hourly-paid jobs, which could open opportunities for people who may be reluctant to join LinkedIn.

Here's how it'll work:

Companies can post their job listings on their page, track applications and contact candidates directly. Businesses can use the new feature on mobile and can even boost their listings to reach a larger audience.

While listing a job on a page is free for the employer, Facebook may soon be making some cash off job listing ads.

Applicants who see a job they're interested in can apply simply by clicking on an "Apply Now" button under the position listing. Job posts can appear on the News Feed and on business pages or people can search for jobs in the new bookmark for jobs, which is located under the Explore tab on the homepage.

Job listing feature on Facebook. (Photo: ABC10)

When applying for a job, the Facebook feature walks the applicant through a few basic steps. Information is auto-filled from their Facebook profile and users can choose to edit and add any other information.

Job searchers can also find job posts at facebook.com/jobs.

The new job tool is currently only available in the U.S. and Canada.

