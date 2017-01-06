You can sign up for the Emergency Notification System to stay updated during storms

Alerts Smartphone Displaying Phone Reminder Or Alarm (Photo: stuartmiles99, stuartmiles99)

During strong storms, it's crucial to stay informed in case of an emergency.

Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties teamed up behind a high-tech Emergency Notification System which alerts residents about emergency events and provides public safety information.

The system is quick to provide important information about issues such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, flooding, missing people and evacuations. The system will issue a notification either through text message, phone call or email. It may request a person confirm they received the message or could keep sending messages until confirmation is received.

People can choose to receive information about their workplace, family's school and more.

Those who wish to receive emergency notifications can create an account and add their contact information and location into the Emergency Notification System.

Go to www.sacramento-alert.org to sign up.

