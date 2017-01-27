You think you smell a gas leak, now what?

The boundary of Southern California Gas Company property. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gas leaks require swift action.

PG&E crews working in East Folsom since Wednesday have repaired 33 of the 35 gas leaks found due to the overpressurization of a gas regulator, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

In this situation, PG&E became aware of the hazard and are working to fix it. But there could be other situations where you may think you have a gas leak but you're not sure. It's always better to be on the safe side.

Here's a few tips from PG&E:

What are the signs of a gas leak?

Smell. Natural gas has a sulfur-like, rotten egg smell that can be easily distinguished. It's important not to rely solely on your nose for gas detection.

Sound. Listen for any hissing, roaring, or whistling coming from underground or from a gas appliance.

Sight. Observe your surroundings. Be aware of any dirt spraying into the air or continuous bubbling in a creek or pond. Also check for dead or dying vegetation in otherwise moist areas.

What to do if you suspect a gas leak:

Alert everyone nearby and move to an upwind location, out of the area.

Don't use anything that could ignite a fire until you're at a safe distance. For example, cell phones, flashlights, matches or vehicles. Never use these items to look for a gas leak.

Call 9-1-1 if you feel it's an emergency. If not, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

The recent gas leaks in Folsom haven't prompted an increase in phone calls to the local police department, according to Andrew Bates, spokesperson for the Folsom Police Department.

The police department normally informs the community about any widespread gas leaks hazards using social media, said Bates. While the Folsom Police Department doesn't receive calls about gas leaks very often, "it's not unheard of," according to Bates.

"We do sometimes get those calls when there's an unusual smell and will transfer it to the fire department," Bates said.

