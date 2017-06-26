Your guide to local Fourth of July events

(Photo: Getty Images)

We're a couple of weeks away from the Fourth of July and with many events set to happen in the area, here's a list of those events you can attend.

Sacramento

"July 4th at Cal Expo"

Location: Cal Expo located at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand on 1600 Exposition Blvd in Sacramento.

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free general admission, reserved seats are $10 and parking is $10 per car.

"16th Annual Arden-Arcade Spirit of Freedom 4th of July Parade"

Location: 2201 Cottage Way in Sacramento - the parade will travel south on Fulton Avenue, west of Cottage Way and North on Bell Street into Howe Park.

Time: July 4. Begins at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Department of Human Assistance building, 2700 Fulton Avenue and formation will start at 9:15 a.m.

Price: Free admission

"41st Annual 4th of July 5-miler"

Location: Glenn Hall Park located at the corner of Sandburg & Carlson Drive in River Park (directly north of Sacramento State) in Sacramento.

Time: July 4. Sign in goes from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. Kids race (10 years or younger) starts at 7:45 a.m. and the 5-mile race begins at 8 a.m.

Price: Free admission and parking, but donations accepted to help WEAVE and the American River Parkway Foundation.

Roseville

"Run Crime out of Roseville, 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk"

Location: Royer Park located at 190 Park Drive in Roseville.

Time: July 4. 10K starts at 7:20 a.m., 5K starts at 7:45 a.m. and kids quarter-mile starts at 8:45 a.m.

Price: Adults is $25 and children under 16 are $20. The funds help purchase specialized equipment for local law enforcement, provides youth with scholarships and focuses on educating participants on crimes impactiing the community.

Location: Placer County Fairgrounds located at 800 All America City Blvd in Roseville.

Time: July 4. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission and $5 parking fee on fairgrounds.

Details: Not permitted is no alcohol, glass containers,barbecues or personal fireworks. There will be refreshments available for purchase.

Citrus Heights

"20th Anniversary Block Party"

Location: Van Maren Park at 6601 Thalia Way in Citrus Heights.

Time: June 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Price: Free admission.

Davis

"Fourth of July Centennial Celebration"

Location: July 4. Community Park on 14th and F Street in Davis.

Time: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., firework ceremony begins at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission

"36th Annual Men's Slow Pitch ASA sanctioned softball tournament"

Location: Playfields Park located at 2500 Research Park Dr. in Davis.

Time: July 4. Signups are open until June 24.

Price: Contact Lori Conrad at lconrad@cityofdavis.org or (530) 753-7731.

Elk Grove

"21st Annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue"

Location: Elk Grove Regional Park located at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.

Time: July 4. Begins from 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m., with live music and entertainment set. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission and parking is $10 per car.

Folsom

"9th Annual Folsom Firecracker"

Location: The annual run is located at 145 Parkshore Drive in Folsom.

Time: July 4. The 10K run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starts at 7:45 a.m.

Price: Early registration was $20, then after May 1 it went up to $25 and now after June the price is $30. Part of the proceeds will go to numerous organizations.

Lincoln

"Lincoln Annual 4th of July Parade"

Location: Downtown Lincoln located at 5th and F Street.

Time: July 4. Begins at 9 a.m. and fireworks will happen at 9 p.m. or one hour after sunset.

Price: Free admission

Details: At McBean Park there will be a horseshoe and corn-hole tournament along with a kid zone and live bands performing.

Rancho Cordova

"Two-day Fourth of July Celebration"

Location: Hagan Park located at 2197 Chase Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Time: July 3-4. The festival on the 3rd will go from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4th it will last from noon to 11 p.m.

Price: Admission is $2 and parking is $10.

Details: There will be concerts, a carnival, Free kids zone, petting zoo, zipline pony rides and more.

Stockton

"July 4th Celebration at Weber Point"

Location: Weber Point located at 221 N. Center Street at Miner Avenue.

Time: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks show is at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission.

"Annual 4th of July BBQ at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel"

Location: University Plaza Waterfront Hotel located at 110 W. Fremont St. in Stockton.

Time: July 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. There will be live music entertainment.

Price: $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Reservations are required.

West Sacramento

Location: Raley Field located at 400 Ballpark Drive.

Time: July 4. Begins at 6 p.m.

Price: General admission is $10, VIP Legacy Club is $15 (Only 21 or older), tickets for children 2-12 are $5 and children under 2 are free. Parking is $10.

And if you're someone who doesn't mind traveling to the Bay Area then you can never forget to mention the fireworks show along the pier.

San Francisco

"4th of July Celebration at Fisherman's Wharf"

Location: Northern waterfront area of San Francisco from east of Ghirardelli Square to Pier 35.

Time: Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m., there will be special events and live concerts along the waterfront.

Price: Free admission

