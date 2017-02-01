Yuba City school evacuated after suspicious device found on campus

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A school in Yuba City was safely evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious device was found on campus.

Andros Karperos School was evacuated shortly after noon Wednesday when the suspicious device was located, according to Deputy Superintendent Robert Shemwell with the Yuba City Unified School District.

The school administrators who communicated with Yuba County Sheriffs decided to evacuate students off campus. Students were taken to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church at 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City.

Parents are encouraged to pick their children up at that location.

Copyright 2016 KXTV