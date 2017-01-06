Yuba County to deliver voluntary evacuation notices to prepare for storms

A bright yellow sign warns motorists that the road is flooded. (Photo: Modfos, Modfos)

A number of residents and businesses along the Yuba River near Marysville will receive voluntary evacuation notices starting Thursday in preparations for the upcoming storms.

The decision comes after the National Weather Service stated that flooding is expected in the area in the coming days.

By Thursday night, many who live nearby already noticed the high water levels.

"We just noticed the Yuba River up getting out of its banks," said Gayle Greever, a nearby resident.

The Yuba River is indeed expected to rise over the weekend, possibly reaching as high as 83 feet by Monday morning, according to Yuba County Emergency Services Manager Scott Bryan. The residents and businesses near Simpson Lane and Dantoni Road should expect flooding late Sunday evening.

Greever's family lives near those roads. In fact, she has lived in the same area through three major floods.

She was only 1-year-old during the 1955 flood, but she vividly remembers the ones in 1986 and 1997.

"There were people in the theater. No warning whatsoever when that levee gave way," Greever reflected on the '86 flood. "The whole place looked like, when the water receded, a battle."

In 1997, Greever said her husband actually had to sign a piece of paper, stating that he would pay the fee required to be flown out by helicopter if flooded in, because they refused to leave

"There aren't enough deputies to keep everything and everyone's property safe, so we always choose to stay home," said Greever.

That's the same reason she's choosing to stay home again this time. In fact, she and her family have a flood watch routine down.

Greever said they always stock up on gas, groceries, and coffee, to offer people who come up to the levee next to her house and check on the water.

This time, Greever said she believes in the levees and the engineers who have been working on them for the past few years.

"It's noisy. They went round the clock," said Greever of living next to the levee." But it was OK because they were fixing the levee. We knew we were gonna be safe."

“These are locations that are historically vulnerable to flooding when we get these types of storms,” Bryan said in a press release. “Sheriff’s deputies will be contacting everyone they can over the next couple of days to make sure they are aware of the voluntary evacuation order and to give them the opportunity to do whatever they can to protect their properties.”

Sandbags and sand are available to residents and business owners at the Yuba County Corporation Yard, 1420 Sky Harbor Drive at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst.

