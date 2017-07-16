Yuba River Ambassadors educate on safety, keeping area clean

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

The South Yuba River Citizen’s League is a group focused on educating people in Nevada County on ways to keep the area clean and safe.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day for the last six years, the group, which works in conjunction with the California State Parks, has been setting greeting people as they enter key areas along the Yuba River.



At a popular swimming spot near the Highway 49 pedestrian bridge, volunteer members of the group called River Ambassadors greeted people heading to the beach and to hiking trails.



In January, the Yuba River reached heights more than 40 feet and flows of 20,000 cubic feet per second. This July, the river has receded to just a few feet and mild flows.

The acting Director Melinda Booth said it’s important that people do their part.

“We actually have more than 750,000 people every year recreating at the Yuba River,” Booth said. “So, it’s in danger of being loved to death so we want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The group provides people simple tips to prevent fires, littering, and to stay safe if they enter the water.

Each September, hundreds of volunteers with the Citizen's League will help pick up trash along the river.

