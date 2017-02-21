Majority of evacuations lifted in Yuba and Sutter County

The Yuba River is continuing to rise due to the increasing rainfall. (Photo: YubaNet.com)

The City of Yuba City says Yuba and Sutter County have lifted most of its evacuation orders Tuesday night.

While residents should remain alert and prepared, all evacuation orders have been lifted for Yuba City, Live Oak, Marysville, Wheatland, Yuba County, and all portions of Sutter County except for the Meridian and Robbins basins, officials say.

The Meridian and Robbins basins are still under advisory evacuation.

The decision to lift numerous evacuation orders came after officials assessed the flow of local rivers, the condition of levees, repairs on the Lake Oroville spillway and ongoing reservoir levels.

The City of Yuba City says the Sacramento River water level and Sutter Bypass have indeed saturated the levees, but in most scenarios, the levees are performing as expected. However, if the water remains high on the river for an extended period of time, the greater the risk of a levee failure.

Officials reiterate that all residents need to remain constantly alert despite the lifting of the evacuation orders.

