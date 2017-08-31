Zach Randolph officially charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest

Oct 11, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Randolph, recently signed by the Sacramento Kings, has officially been charged for his Aug. 9, altercation with police and possession of marijuana.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA forward has been charged with two misdemeanors; possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to a previous AP story, Randolph was arrested on a marijuana charge after several police cars were vandalized when a large gathering became unruly at a Los Angeles housing project. At the time, his agent said "the charges are false and misleading,"

"We're looking at all options to resolve this matter," Randolph's agent and attorney Raymond Brothers told The Associated Press at the time.

According to TMZ, if convicted on both counts, Randolph faces up to 1 year in jail.

