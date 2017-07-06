Longview officers mow yard for disabled veteran

Officers Duncan and Preston stopped to help Veteran Robert Upshaw mow his lawn. Picture from Longview Police Department Facebook page.

LONGVIEW - Longview Police officers do not hesitate when they see someone in need, and put their lives in danger every day to protect others.

But there are times when the need is not dangerous, but means so much more to the person helped.

That is the case with Robert Upshaw, a veteran who needed a little help mowing his lawn...and Officers Duncan and Preston stepped up to help.

The post is a bit long, but worth the read:

According to to Upshaw, a group of kids from his old neighborhood also stepped up the next day and trimmed his yard and trees.

These act of kindness are what build a community, locally and worldwide.

