Los Angeles firefighters battle growing brush fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles firefighters are fighting a brush fire in the Tujunga area of the city.

The Fire Department says significant additional units have been ordered because increasing winds and a shift in fire behavior has caused the blaze to grow Friday afternoon.

Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the fire is burning on both sides of Interstate 210.

The department says the fire has the potential to grow to 300 acres, or up to 2,000 acres.

