Louisiana sheriff says he's not buying Ford vehicles due to NFL protests

A Ford Motor Co. police responder hybrid sedan sits on display during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Photo: Bloomberg, Custom)

BOSSIER PARISH, LA. - A sheriff in North Louisiana says his department will stop buying Ford vehicles due to the ongoing player protests in the National Football League.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington sent an open letter to Ford Motor Co. urging the company to stop advertising with the NFL. The sheriff’s office shared the letter on its Facebook page Wednesday with the title “Bossier Sheriff refuses to support those who show disrespect.”

“These recent events surrounding the NFL, its players and their audacity to thumb their collective noses at the American Flag, the American military as well as their obvious disdain for the profession of law enforcement; forces me to take a stand” Whittington writes.

“Yes, the NFL players have a right to protest as they deem necessary, but we, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the taxpayers of Bossier Parish have a right to spend our money elsewhere,” Whittington writes.

Whittington says that he has forwarded the letter to each of the 63 other sheriffs in Louisiana, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association President, the National Sheriff’s Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“We can no longer stand idly by and allow the fabric of this country to be dismantled,” Whittington writes.

Read the sheriff’s full letter below:

© 2017 WWL-TV