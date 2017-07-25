Lyft hoping you take a ride in Taco Mode

Photo: Getty Images.

If you've ever had a hankering for some Taco Bell after a night of partying, well Lyft has your back.

The ride sharing company is introducing a new partnership with Taco Bell titled 'Taco Mode."

Taco Mode is an in-app option for Lyft riders to provide passengers with the "ultimate Taco Bell experience."

Taco Mode will be available in limited release in Orange County, from July 27-30 and August 3-6, between the hours of 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Additional markets will be added by the end of the year with a nationwide distribution in 2018.

Riders who use the feature get a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru the Taco Bell drive-thru.

