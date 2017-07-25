Lyft hoping you take a ride in Taco Mode

If you've ever had a hankering for some Taco Bell after a night of partying, well Lyft has your back.
The ride sharing company is introducing a new partnership with Taco Bell titled 'Taco Mode."
Taco Mode is an in-app option for Lyft riders to provide passengers with the "ultimate Taco Bell experience."
Taco Mode will be available in limited release in Orange County, from July 27-30 and August 3-6, between the hours of 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Additional markets will be added by the end of the year with a nationwide distribution in 2018.
Riders who use the feature get a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru the Taco Bell drive-thru.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs