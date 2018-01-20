Machete-wielding attacker found hiding in orchard with weapon

(Photo: Solano Sheriff)

Solano County Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old man who they say used a machete to attack a 74-year-old man.

The attack happened Friday just before 10 a.m. near Abernathy Road and Rockville Road.

According to officials, Brandon Foster attacked the man and then ran away, leaving the victim helpless.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple lacerations over his entire body.

He has been admitted to a local Intensive Care Unit.

The victim told investigators that Foster was messing with the victim's breaker box, trying to turn off the power to his home, when the victim found him. He said Foster turned to face him with a machete in his hand and without any provocation, Foster began attacking him.

The man was cut on the back of the head, neck, right forearm and left thumb.

He had emergency surgery for his injuries. His thumb injury was too severe and had to be amputated.

Foster was found by deputies hiding in a nearby orchard with the machete. He was arrested and taken to the Solano County Jail.

Foster was charged with Attempted Murder, Cruelty to an Elder / Dependent Adult, With Risk of Great Bodily Injury, and Mayhem

