Man arrested with guns at Phoenix Comicon booked for attempted murder

Police officer arrest an armed suspect at the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Comicon May 25, 2017. (Photo: Anonymous/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - The man Phoenix police arrested Thursday for carrying four loaded guns inside the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Comicon has been booked for attempted murder and several more charges.

According to police, 31-year-old Mathew Sterling made threats to harm a performer at the event. Police also believe he intended to attack officers as well.

Police say Sterling was armed with a shotgun, three handguns and knives, as well as ammunition and "other handheld weapons." Police said he was wearing body armor.

Sterling was also booked for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

© 2017 KPNX-TV