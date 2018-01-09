Man charged with Roseville's first murder in 2018

A Placer County man has been charged with the homicide of an 18-year-old in Roseville's first murder of 2018.

33-year-old Akiva Israel has been charged with one count of murder for the death of 18-year-old Conner Bickford.

Israel has also been charged with a separate count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and personally inflicting Great Bodily Injury on a second person involved in the case.

Bickford's body was found in an apartment on Hayden Parkway Saturday night. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no released the cause of death.

Israel's first court date is scheduled for January 10.

