Man invited teen back to hotel room in Angels Camp

An unknown man asked the teenager if they were homeless and then offered to share his hotel room, according to the Angels Camp Police Department.

The incident happened on Monday Jan. 23 as the man reportedly approached the high school teen walking home during the afternoon.

The teen declined the offer and then reported the incident to their parent who then took action and notified the police.

The police confirmed that the man did stay one night at the Best Western on S. Main Street, but that's the only lead. He's currently unidentified as the investigation continues.

Please notify the Angels Camp Police Department at 209-736-2567 or 209-754-6500 if you have any information.

