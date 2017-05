Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man was killed in a car crash in North Sacramento on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 49-year-old male was the solo occupant in the vehicle, which may have hit a tree and did go through a fence into someone's yard, officials say.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

