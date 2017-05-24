CHP: Man found dead at State Capitol

AP

The body of a man was found on the California State Capitol grounds near the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they received a call around 2:15 p.m. from a passerby about an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department determined the adult male was dead at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, but a coroner will determine the cause of death, according to CHP.

No further information has been released.

