CHP: Man found dead at State Capitol

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:25 PM. PDT May 24, 2017

The body of a man was found on the California State Capitol grounds near the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they received a call around 2:15 p.m. from a passerby about an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department determined the adult male was dead at the scene. 

There were no obvious signs of trauma, but a coroner will determine the cause of death, according to CHP. 

No further information has been released.

 

