Marine fatally stabbed in San Diego was Sacramento-area native

A Northern California Marine died following a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego, police said.

21-year-old Ryan Harris of Elverta was one of two people injured after a fight broke out at around 1:30 a.m. near 500 Island Ave. Upon arrival, police found Harris with stab wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a nearby hospital.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday evening.

Harris had been assigned to Camp Pendleton. His Facebook page says he attended Rio Linda High School and American River College.

