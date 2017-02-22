Mayor concedes communication lapses in flooding

Ripples of rain drops. (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

The mayor of San Jose, California, says the city failed to properly communicate with residents who were forced to evacuate their homes when floodwaters from a creek quickly spilled into streets during heavy rains.

City officials ordered more than 14,000 residents to leave their homes early Wednesday as water flooded homes and shut down a portion of a major freeway.

Some people said they got their first notice with a knock on their door from a firefighter in a boat.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference that there is no question the city needs to improve communication in the future.

