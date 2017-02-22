Mayor concedes communication lapses in flooding

The mayor of San Jose, California, says the city failed to properly communicate with residents who were forced to evacuate their homes when floodwaters from a creek quickly spilled into streets during heavy rains.
City officials ordered more than 14,000 residents to leave their homes early Wednesday as water flooded homes and shut down a portion of a major freeway.
Some people said they got their first notice with a knock on their door from a firefighter in a boat.
Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference that there is no question the city needs to improve communication in the future.
(© 2017 KXTV)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs