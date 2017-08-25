SC Governor Stops Funding to Offices Tied to Abortion Clinics

Henry McMaster (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order that stops the state from giving any funding to medical practices that are affiliated with abortion clinics.

McMaster's decision directs state agencies to "cease providing state or local funds, whether via grant, contract, state-administered federal funds, or any other form, to any physician or professional medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic and operating concurrently with - and in the same physical, geographic location or footprint as - an abortion clinic."

McMaster specifically mentions that he wants money to stop going to agencies like Planned Parenthood.

"There are a variety of agencies, clinics, and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women's health and family planning services without performing abortions," said Governor McMaster. "Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood."

McMaster also has told the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to seek waivers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow the agency to exclude abortion clinics from the state's Medicaid provider network.

He also says he's asked state health agencies to make available to the public a listing of all qualified non-abortion women's health and family planning providers operating within a twenty-five mile radius of any abortion clinic excluded from the state's Medicaid provider network. He says that would help people still have access to health and family planning services.

Vicki Ringer, Planned Parenthood's Director of Public Affairs for their South Atlantic Division, gave the following statement:

“Planned Parenthood South Atlantic has provided annual exams, birth control, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and lifesaving cancer screenings- such as clinical breast exams and Pap tests- to women, men and young people in South Carolina for over 50 years.

Planned Parenthood does not receive Title X funding or any other grants through the state of South Carolina. We do serve patients who rely on Medicaid for their insurance, and provide basic healthcare to men and women who participate in the state health insurance plan.

Given this clear-cut information, today’s executive order issued by Governor McMaster is simply a political stunt. While he spends taxpayers’ time and money on scoring political points, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will continue to focus on providing the wide-range of accessible, affordable health care services that our patients, and his constituents, rely on.”

