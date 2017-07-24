Meet 'Mr. Handsome': The Internet's Favorite Overweight Cat

Mr. Handsome is a popular stray cat at NC Chatham County Animal Shelter.

PITTSBORO, N.C. –Chatham County Animal Shelter has been in the spotlight thanks to its latest rescue, Mr. Handsome, a 31-pound cat.

The overweight tabby was turned in by a local man saying it had been staying in his property for at least three days.

The shelter posted a picture of the jaw-dropping feline on Facebook and received lots of feedback after being shared more than 10,000 times.

Due to the amount of people interested in adopting Mr. Handsome, the shelter will be hosting a raffle for his adoption.

The shelter’s vets believe the cat is overweight from overfeeding and other internal health issues, and hope whoever adopts the cat will help him get back to a healthy weight.

This week, the shelter is hosting an adoption event for all of its other adoptable pets for just $20, which includes vaccines, spaying and neutering.

