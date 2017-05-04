(Photo: ABC10)

Megan Telles arrived in Sacramento in October 2016. The news and talk show host departed Las Vegas for the dream opportunity – anchoring the all-new Morning Blend from 5-7 a.m. on the ABC10 Information Network.

Megan's father served 21 years in the U.S. Army, which means traveling and acclimating to new cities comes second nature to the Army Brat. Her passion to be the liaison between what's happening in the world and the people in it began years ago. While stationed in Ft. Rucker, Alabama, Megan was fascinated by the intense weather in the Deep South. When tornadoes ripped through the base, Megan was glued to the radio "reporting" wind speeds as her family-of-four hid for safety in the hallway closet. She loves facts and leading a conversation, assuring her listeners that they're in good hands.

It's the intensity of breaking news, whether rooted in local, national and/or international controversy, or excitement on a Hollywood red carpet that propels Megan out of bed at 1 a.m. every morning. She's reported and produced for Lifetime TV Network, MTV, Reelz Channel, The San Diego Union-Tribune and most recently KTNV-TV (ABC, Las Vegas). As host of the Vegas daytime talk-show Valley View Live!, Megan reported live from the Billboard Music Awards. Shortly after, she was cast as correspondent for the internationally syndicated entertainment show Celebrity Page TV airing on various affiliates (ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX) across the country and in the Philippines. She’s taken viewers behind-the-scenes of countless celebrity-chef restaurants, awards shows, exclusive nightclubs and one-on-one interviews with Hollywood icons Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Lionel Richie, to name a few.

The southern California native is married to her high school sweetheart and loves college football. On any given fall Saturday, the proud alumnus is rooting on University of Southern California -- Fight On!

