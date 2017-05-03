Member of Modesto band Grandaddy dies after massive stroke

(Photo courtesy: Grandaddy Facebook page)

A member of a Modesto band has died after a massive stroke.

Kevin Garcia of the band Grandaddy was 41 years old.

On Grandaddy's Facebook page, a post states that Garcia succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. It went on to say that he was able to say goodbye to his band mates and was surrounded by his closest friends and family in Modesto.

Garcia started playing with Grandaddy when he was 15.

He has two children, Jayden and Gavin, and is survived by his grandmother, parents, brothers, and wife.

The band just released a new album and had tour dates planned all around the world.

According to some event pages for future concerts, the band has cancelled all US tour dates and plans to reschedule them at some point in the future.

