Members of Congress take to Twitter to announce they are safe

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
Now other members of Congress are using Twitter to let their constituents know they are safe:
My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning.— Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017
I was not at the practice. My staff is safe. Please keep @SteveScalise, the staff, and Capitol Police who were there in your prayers.— Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) June 14, 2017
My staff and I are safe.— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) June 14, 2017
I was not there and my office is all safe and accounted for.— Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) June 14, 2017
My staff and I are all safe. Thinking of my colleagues, Capitol Police officers, & all involved in this horrific incident.— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) June 14, 2017
Thank you to all who have reached out – I am safe. Please keep Whip @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice and all others involved in your prayers.— Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) June 14, 2017
I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families.— Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017
