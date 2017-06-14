Members of Congress take to Twitter to announce they are safe

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Capitol Police stand guard in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. This morning House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were shot by a gunman during Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Now other members of Congress are using Twitter to let their constituents know they are safe:

My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017

I was not at the practice. My staff is safe. Please keep @SteveScalise, the staff, and Capitol Police who were there in your prayers. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are safe. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) June 14, 2017

I was not there and my office is all safe and accounted for. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are all safe. Thinking of my colleagues, Capitol Police officers, & all involved in this horrific incident. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) June 14, 2017

Thank you to all who have reached out – I am safe. Please keep Whip @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice and all others involved in your prayers. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) June 14, 2017

I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families. — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV