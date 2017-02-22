Men sentenced following bank robbery and shootout in Stockton

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials working on Highway 50 damage
-
Don Pedro reservoir opens, first time in 20 years
-
DeMarcus Cousins on leaving Sacramento after being traded by Kings
-
Levee breach along the San Joaquin River prompts evacuations
-
Cauley-Stein reacts to Cousins trade, competing for playoffs
-
Two people killed in wrong-way crash after fleeing police
-
Father arrested in connection with death of Baby Justice
-
Dave Joerger, Kings return to practice after Cousins trade
-
Kings GM Vlade Divac on why he traded DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans
-
DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi depart Sacramento for New Orleans
More Stories
-
Father arrested in connection with 2015 death of…Feb 21, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viralFeb 22, 2017, 5:44 a.m.
-
Teachers of color: Student diversity is up but not educatorsFeb 21, 2017, 7:56 p.m.