Milo Yiannopoulos opens college grant 'exclusively for white men'

The college grant program by Milo Yiannopoulos is a grant exclusively made for and available to white men who want to pursue a post-secondary college education.
The grant by the controversial Breitbart editor is called the 'Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant'.
The Privilege Grant is open to United States citizens who are either attending or accepted by a two-year community college or a four-year college/university, according to its website.
The application process has already started and will close in a few weeks on Valentine's Day Feb. 14, 2017.
