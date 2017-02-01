Milo Yiannopoulos opens college grant 'exclusively for white men'

Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative columnist and internet personality, holds a press conference down the street from the Pulse Nightclub, June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Yiannopoulos was briefly banned from Twitter on Wednesday. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

The college grant program by Milo Yiannopoulos is a grant exclusively made for and available to white men who want to pursue a post-secondary college education.

The grant by the controversial Breitbart editor is called the 'Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant'.

The Privilege Grant is open to United States citizens who are either attending or accepted by a two-year community college or a four-year college/university, according to its website.

The application process has already started and will close in a few weeks on Valentine's Day Feb. 14, 2017.

