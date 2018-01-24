Modesto CHP collecting letters, pictures for injured officer

A Modesto officer is recovering after a DUI suspect ran a stop sign, slamming into his patrol car.

The collision happened on January 16, and left Officer Juan Arroyo hospitalized.

Officer Arroyo is expected to recover after spending some time in the Intensive Care Unit.

The 25-year-old driver, Nazario Catillo was fleeing from police when he broadsided Arroyo.

Now Modesto CHP is asking for your help showing Officer Arroyo support.

The department is asking for all parents and teachers to collect letters, pictures and drawings for the injured officer. The show of support will then need to be dropped off at the Modesto area office.

CHP will deliver the letters to Officer Arroyo next Friday.

