Modesto police in standoff with assault suspect inside home

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Modesto police officers are in a standoff with an assault suspect who is inside a home and refusing to surrender.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the situation initially started as a domestic disturbance call to the residence due to an assault. Police also later received calls of smoke coming out of the home and when the fire department approached, they realized it was a fireplace that the suspect had turned on.

Police decided to stay at the scene as the suspect is wanted for an arrest from another charge and believe it safe to take him into custody. The SWAT Team was also called in after the suspect refused to surrender.

The Modesto Police Department says they plan on being there until he surrenders.

The traffic on Pearl Street is closed to traffic.

© 2017 KXTV-TV