Mom fears missing teen daughter was taken by sex traffickers

Isabella McCarble, 15, was last seen more than a week ago. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - A mother fears her daughter who has been missing for more than a week was lured away by sex traffickers.

Flyers are posted at businesses on the west side, just down the street from Memorial High School, where Isabella McCarble is a sophomore.

"I just want her to come home," cried Christina McCarble from her gated west side community where she thought her daughter was safe.

Isabella is a 15-year-old bubbly brunette, who's family is desperate to bring her home.

"This was the dress she had for Homecoming," said her mom.

An event McCarble says her daughter wouldn't have missed.

"I feel like somebody has her, I feel like she's being held against her will," she said.

Isabella's phone is shut off, there's no activity on her social media and she doesn't drive a car. The lead the family's private investigator is following: a new group of friends.

Mother believes her missing daughter may have been lured by sex traffickers. This is Isabella McCarble, 15, sophomore at Memorial HS #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oHuUdEdgwm — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 11, 2017

A warning sign her mom says she missed.

"She's definitely been off the grid, she's hanging out with some bad elements and people that are involved with prostitution, some sexting, drugs," said Brad Perkins, with Your Eye Investigations.

"These girls are being trafficked in different areas of the city," said Jennifer Hohman, a community advocate.

She's helped bring home five Houston-area girls lured by sex traffickers.

"All of them had recruiters in their schools, some in our large churches, they know what they are doing, they know who they're targeting," said Hohman.

The last time the mom saw her daughter was a week ago Tuesday, when she tucked her into bed.

“I feel like somebody has her, I feel like she’s being held against her will.” At 6pm desperate plea from mom of missing 15-year-old #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/nqEx7c4UnB — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 11, 2017

She reported her missing to Houston Police, but because Isabella initially left on her own, this mom says it's hard to get help.

"Runaway or not, my child's missing and she's missing and she needs to be found," she said.

Investigators tracked Isabella's last purchase to Corner Bakery, near I-10 and Echo Lane last Thursday. She was also seen up at Memorial High School that same day but she didn't attend class.

If you have any information, call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or Private Investigator Perkins at (832) 881-6754.

