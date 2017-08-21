TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KXTV Breaking News
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Less than a week from the total solar eclipse
-
City prepares for Common concert in downtown
-
Roseville-based solar company talks eclipse
-
Armed suspect taken in custody by Modesto police
-
Sacramento officers take kids back to school shopping
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Solar eclipse in Sacramento
-
Local family gets cold case solved 26 years later
More Stories
-
The real reason Common put on a free concert in SacramentoAug 21, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
Mother-in-law of man killed in Barcelona attack…Aug 21, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Stockton eclipse gazers 'wowed' at historic out of…Aug 21, 2017, 1:55 p.m.