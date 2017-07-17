Mpls. police officer who shot, killed woman identified

Mohamed Noor, Minneapolis Police Department (Photo: MPD)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a woman who called 911 has been identified.

According to police sources, the officer has been identified as Mohamed Noor.

Noor joined the Minneapolis Police Department in March of 2015. He was celebrated as the first Somali officer for the 5th Precinct. He graduated from Augsburg College in 2011 with a degree in business administration.

Confirmed through police sources the MPD officer who killed Justine Damond is Mohamed Noor, who joined the force in March 2015. pic.twitter.com/85luKmVQse — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 17, 2017

In May of 2016, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges recognized Noor, calling his assignment a "wonderful sign of building trust and community policing at work."

Noor is currently on paid administrative leave, along with the other officer that was on scene.

According to police sources, Noor shot across his partner and out the window of the squad car, striking Damond. When Noor opened fire, his partner was "stunned," according to the source.

Just learned Officer Noor "went to Augsburg college and is well respected person in the Somali community." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 17, 2017

Noor has two open complaints against him from 2017 and one from 2016.

The BCA released a statement on Monday saying no weapons were found at the scene of the shooting. They say interviews with the officers have been requested but have not yet been completed.

The woman killed was identified by family, friends and clients as Justine Damond, a spiritual healer from Australia, who was also a bride-to-be. The BCA says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted its autopsy and will formally release her identity and cause of death, once all family notifications have been completed.

(Photo: Damond family/Facebook)

Family of Damond say she initially called 911 after hearing a noise in a back alley.

The son of Damond's fiance said in a Facebook live video Sunday that, "My mom is dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know, and I demand answers."

In a news release, authorities said the officers were responding to a call of a possible assault, just north of the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South, just before 11:30 p.m.

They say an officer fired his weapon and killed the woman but many questions remain.

No video of the incident has surfaced.

According to the news release, "The officers’ body cameras were not turned on at the time and the squad camera did not capture the incident. Investigators are attempting to determine whether any video of the incident exists."

The BCA reiterated that it does not determine whether a law enforcement agency policy was violated -- that decision will be reviewed through the department's internal affairs process.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau released a statement Monday afternoon saying, "This is clearly a tragic death."

She said there are a lot of unanswered questions -- many of which she's pushing to get the answers to as quickly as possible.

Statement from @ChiefHarteau Regarding Officer Involved Shooting pic.twitter.com/9FHNAckoHh — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) July 17, 2017

The investigation into Damond's death continues.

© 2017 KARE-TV