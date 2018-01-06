NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87.

The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.

We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq — NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018

NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

He died at home in Houston.

