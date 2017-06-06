Close Body found in search of 8th London Bridge Victim Associated Press , TEGNA 3:11 AM. PDT June 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police find body in Thames River that runs through London during search for Xavier Thomas of France, who would be 8th London Bridge victim.This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip Drones being used to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields How much would single-payer health care cost in California? Family mourns death of teen following Stockton shooting Kings Draft Workout: Harry Giles - Duke F/C A third gender option on California DL What to know if you want to buy or rent in Sacramento 18 cars stolen from parking garage in downtown Sacramento Apple introduces new 'do not disturb' feature for driving Family, police search for missing at-risk Folsom dad More Stories Last Kmart in Sacramento to close Jun. 6, 2017, 7:38 p.m. Drones helping to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields Jun. 6, 2017, 4:28 p.m. How you can help the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary with their… Jun. 6, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs