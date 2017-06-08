Comey: 'The Russians interfered in our election'
During Thursday's hearing, fired FBI director James Comey stressed that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election cycle with purpose, sophistication and was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government.
WUSA 8:45 AM. PDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Man carries on the memory of teen liver donor who saved his life
-
Inside the Rancho Cordova vault that houses unclaimed items
-
Last Sacramento Kmart to close
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Gov. Brown brokers climate deal with China
-
Firefighters come up with proposal for ladder truck staffing
-
SCOTUS rules companies cannot stop people from reselling items
-
Sacramento bar raising money for bartender who died unexpectedly
-
Canadian family rescues Front Street puppy
More Stories
-
Search for suspects in South Sacramento…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:45 a.m.
-
James Comey testifies before the SenateJun. 8, 2017, 6:11 a.m.
-
Watch live: James Comey testifies before Senate CommitteeJun. 8, 2017, 1:34 a.m.