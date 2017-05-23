First victim of Manchester concert attack identified as 18-year-old woman

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: The first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack are placed on the empty streets on Shudehill, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2017 Getty Images)

British media have identified the first victim of the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England as Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton in Lancashire, northern England.

Pictured: First victim of Manchester attack https://t.co/eBuCrfJrNu — Evening Standard (@standardnews) May 23, 2017

The attack killed 22 people and injured over 50 people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

