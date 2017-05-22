Locals use #RoomForManchester to offer homes to concertgoers after terror attack

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

Manchester locals opened their hearts and homes to concertgoers who ran from the Manchester Arena after an explosion.



#RoomForManchester began spreading on social media as word of the attack spread.

Anybody stuck in Manchester tonight I have a spare room and I just made some really nice soup. #roomformanchester please rt xxx — Robyn Alexander (@robynrobynrobyn) May 23, 2017

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

I live in sale close to the arena, I'm free to pick anyone up! I have a spare room and I can drive people home !! #RoomforManchester — Demi❤️ (@DemiMatherx) May 23, 2017

@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester — Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) May 23, 2017

The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the end of a performance by singer Ariana Grande. Greater Manchester Police confirmed 19 people died and more than 50 others were injured.



Police are calling it an act of terror.



© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA