Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 1:53 PM. PDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean up
-
Residents unhappy with plan to build road through popular nature park in Folsom
-
Man dies after confrontation with West Sacramento police
-
Explosion kills 19 people at Ariana Grande concert in UK
-
Walnut Grove man dies from botulism after eating gas station nacho cheese
-
Sacramento child inspiring others to be confident after video goes viral
-
Protecting our children: Hundreds of Ga. daycares cited for violations
-
Sacramento pet resort hoping to serve beer and wine to owners during weekend
-
Honor roll student suspended over dress code
-
California's deadliest bus crash recalled through journal
More Stories
-
UK police arrest man in Manchester; Islamic State…May 23, 2017, 4:00 a.m.
-
Massive landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean upMay 23, 2017, 9:16 a.m.
-
One dead after gasoline tanker overturned in AtwaterMay 23, 2017, 11:40 a.m.