Pittsburgh mayor calls out Trump for Paris climate agreement speech

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , TEGNA 4:01 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto candidly waded into the world of international climate policy after President Trump pulled the blue-collar steel town into his announcement that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," the president said from the White House on Thursday. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests."

Trump's alliterative turn-of-phrase came during a speech in which he explained how the worldwide effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was costing Americans jobs. The quote was tweeted by Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Peduto was fast with his Twitter finger, quickly posting how Hillary Clinton got 80% of the Pittsburgh vote during the 2016 presidential election.

The Democrat said in another post, "It's now up to cities to lead," before adding, "As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future."

Seconding Peduto was Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who tweeted, "Once again @realDonaldTrump is wrong. #Paris & #Pittsburgh do stand together for the #ParisAgreement #Cities4Climate"

