President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died
TEGNA
8:00 PM. PDT May 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says.

© 2017 Associated Press
