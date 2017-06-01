President Trump withdraws from Paris climate agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: USPresident Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump announced Thursday that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal, despite concerns from top CEOs and international leaders.

Trump’s decision is considered by some a win for Republicans and pulls the U.S.-- the second-largest producer of carbon dioxide -- out of a nearly 200-nation agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

CEOs from Apple, Facebook, and Google all urged President Trump to support the Paris agreement.

The move did not necessarily come as a surprise-- reports on Wednesday indicated Trump intended to leave the agreement.

Watch the press conference here:

