Prince William meets with Manchester first responders and victims

Prince William visits the headquarters of the Greater Manchester Police. (Photo: Stringer/Pool, EPA)

Prince Willam praised the "strength and togetherness" of Manchester on a visit to the city on Friday, over a week after a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more outside of an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

On his visit to the city, the prince signed the condolence book at Manchester Cathedral, writing, "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected."

HRH signs the Book of Condolence at Manchester Cathedral, and pays tribute to the city's "strength and togetherness." pic.twitter.com/KY8vTpejXn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

He also visited first responders who were on the ground during the bombing to offer his thanks.

HRH chats to some of the GMP first responders, including the officers who were first on the scene at Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/fl6zNhqeje — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

Prince William privately met with victims of the attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, the same hospital his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited last week to meet with victims, families and medical staff. "It's dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing," she said of the attack during her visit. "It's not something you expect at all."

The Duke thanks the Greater Manchester Police for their incredible efforts and response to the attack last week. pic.twitter.com/cPi6gmubV2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

